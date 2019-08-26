EAM Jaishankar meets Hungarian counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Hungarian counterpart here during his two-day visit to the country and held wide-ranging talks on multilateral issues.

He was received by Indian Ambassador to Hungary Kumar Tuhin and senior officials from the Hungarian side on Sunday.

Jaishankar held talks with Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto followed by delegation-level talks.

"Both leaders had a brief tete-a-tete, followed by delegation-level talks where bilateral and multilateral issues were discussed @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia @ICCR_Delhi @BudapestIcc," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Jaishankar, along with Szijjarto, also addressed the Hungarian Annual Ambassadors' Conference.

The two leaders also signed a cultural exchange program between India and Hungary.

"Cultural Exchange Programme between India and Hungary signed by EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar & Foreign Minister of Hungary Mr. Peter Szijjarto," the Indian Embassy in Hungary tweeted.

Jaishankar's Hungary tour comes ahead of his August 27-28 visit to Moscow where he will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

The two leaders will discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.