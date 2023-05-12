Quake measuring 5.5 strikes California coast

Earthquake measuring 5.5 strikes California coast: USGS

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2023, 06:29 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 06:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred 4 km southwest of East Shore in California. The depth of the earthquake was 1.5 km, said the United States Geological Survey.

 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
California
World news
Richter Scale

Related videos

What's Brewing

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

 