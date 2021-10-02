Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Peru-Brazil border region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Peru-Brazil border region on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 597 km (370 miles), EMSC said.
