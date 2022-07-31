Earthquake of magnitude 6 jolts eastern Nepal

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted eastern Nepal's Khotang district on Sunday.
However, there were no reports of any damage or casualties, officials said.
The quake with its epicentre in Martinbirta hit Khotang, 450 km east of Kathmandu, at 8:13 am, the National Seismology and Research Centre said.
The jolt of the earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu valley as well as in other eastern Nepal districts of Morang, Jhapa, Sunsari, Saptari and Taplejung.
In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.
