Earthquake of magnitude 6 jolts eastern Nepal

Earthquake of magnitude 6 jolts eastern Nepal

There were no reports of any damage or casualties, officials said

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Jul 31 2022, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 20:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted eastern Nepal's Khotang district on Sunday.

However, there were no reports of any damage or casualties, officials said.

The quake with its epicentre in Martinbirta hit Khotang, 450 km east of Kathmandu, at 8:13 am, the National Seismology and Research Centre said.

The jolt of the earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu valley as well as in other eastern Nepal districts of Morang, Jhapa, Sunsari, Saptari and Taplejung.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nepal
Earthquake
World news

What's Brewing

'Monkeypox can spread regardless of sexual orientation'

'Monkeypox can spread regardless of sexual orientation'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

 