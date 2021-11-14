Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southern Iran

The quake was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 and depth of 10 km

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan near the port city of Bandar Abbas on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and Iranian state TV reported.

The quake was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 and depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

"The quake was felt in several southern Iranian cities in the Hormozgan province," a local official told state TV.

State TV said two quakes jolted the area, where rescue teams have been dispatched.

