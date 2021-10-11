Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Alaska Peninsula

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the Alaska Peninsula region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
The quake, which was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.5, was at a depth of 51 km, EMSC said.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages from the earthquake.
