Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Alaska peninsula: EMSC

A 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaskan Peninsula early Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey reported.
Despite the size of the quake, no tsunami warnings were issued. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to a little more than 100 people 85 miles (135 kilometers) northwest. Much of the land around the part of the Gulf of Alaska where the earthquake struck just before 4 a.m. is home to wildlife refuges.
Alaska is a hotbed of seismic activity. The Alaska Earthquake Center, housed at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, detects an earthquake every 15 minutes, on average, according to its website.
The center also says that 75 per cent of all US earthquakes with a magnitude over 5 occur in Alaska.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day
World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo
Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers
Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day
Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover
Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise