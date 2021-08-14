'Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Alaska peninsula'

Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Alaska peninsula: EMSC

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 14 2021, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 18:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck the Alaska peninsula, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Alaska
Earthquake
World news

What's Brewing

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

 