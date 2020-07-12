Earthquake shakes northeast Chinese city; none injured

Earthquake shakes northeast Chinese city; none injured

AP, Beijing,
  Jul 12 2020
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 11:10 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: AFP

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Sunday, the government reported. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Rail service to Tangshan, 160 kilometres (100 miles) east of Beijing, was temporarily suspended while tracks were inspected for possible damage, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The quake struck at 6.38 am at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles), the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported. It said a second quake of magnitude 2.2 struck at 7.02 am.

An earthquake that struck Tangshan in 1976 killed at least 2,42,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

Beijing
China
Earthquakes
Natural Disasters

