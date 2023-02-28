Earthquake strikes coast off El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua; no damage reported

Earthquake strikes coast off El Salvador, Honduras

El Salvador's environment ministry added there was no tsunami threat

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 28 2023, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 09:52 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit the coast offshore El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua in the Pacific Ocean on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with local authorities telling Reuters there was no initial reports of damage.

The quake, which had a depth of 77.3 kilometers, was felt in the capital San Salvador, a Reuters witness said.

El Salvador authorities originally said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.8.

Earthquake
World news
El Salvador
Honduras

