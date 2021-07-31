Earthquake strikes Peru-Ecuador border region

Earthquake strikes Peru-Ecuador border region, minor damages reported

Television footage showed frightened Peruvians scrambling into the streets as the earth rumbled in the northern coastal city of Piura

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 31 2021, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 08:50 ist
Peru's President Pedro Castillo met with people injured during the earthquake. Credit: Reuters Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolted the Peru-Ecuador border region on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, but only minor reports of damage were registered immediately following the tremor.

Newly elected Peruvian President Pedro Castillo planned to travel to the north of the country to survey the damage, said Alfredo Murgueytio, head of Peru's Civil Defense Institute (Indeci).

Television footage showed frightened Peruvians scrambling into the streets as the earth rumbled in the northern coastal city of Piura. The tremor sent products on supermarket shelves tumbling to the floor and cut power to parts of the region.

Local media reported minor damage to regional infrastructure, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Peru
Ecuador
Earthquake
World news

