Quake of magnitude of 5.6 strikes Peru-Ecuador border

Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 strikes Peru-Ecuador border

The quake was 25 km (15.5 miles) east-northeast of Sullana, Peru and had a depth of 60 km

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 05 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 16:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck the Peru-Ecuador border region on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 25 km (15.5 miles) east-northeast of Sullana, Peru and had a depth of 60 km, the EMSC said

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Peru
Ecuador

What's Brewing

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

 