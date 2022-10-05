Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 strikes Peru-Ecuador border

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck the Peru-Ecuador border region on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was 25 km (15.5 miles) east-northeast of Sullana, Peru and had a depth of 60 km, the EMSC said
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee
Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts
Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study
Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk
Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail
‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI