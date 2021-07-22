ECB leaves interest rates, stimulus unchanged

The European Central Bank on Thursday left its vast pandemic stimulus in place and kept rates at historic lows, as concerns grow over a new rise in coronavirus cases.

The Frankfurt institution kept the rate on its main refinancing operations at zero, its marginal lending facility at 0.25 per cent and its bank deposit rate at negative 0.5 per cent, it said in a statement. Governors also did not tweak their €1.85 trillion ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-buying scheme.