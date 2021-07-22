ECB leaves interest rates, stimulus unchanged

The European Central Bank on Thursday left its vast pandemic stimulus in place and kept rates at historic lows, as concerns grow over a new rise in coronavirus cases.
The Frankfurt institution kept the rate on its main refinancing operations at zero, its marginal lending facility at 0.25 per cent and its bank deposit rate at negative 0.5 per cent, it said in a statement. Governors also did not tweak their €1.85 trillion ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-buying scheme.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green
New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented
NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted
For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope
Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours
Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?
Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad
From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers
Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021