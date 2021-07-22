ECB leaves interest rates, stimulus unchanged

ECB leaves interest rates, stimulus unchanged

Governors also did not tweak their €1.85 trillion ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-buying scheme

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 22 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 18:28 ist
The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo

The European Central Bank on Thursday left its vast pandemic stimulus in place and kept rates at historic lows, as concerns grow over a new rise in coronavirus cases.

The Frankfurt institution kept the rate on its main refinancing operations at zero, its marginal lending facility at 0.25 per cent and its bank deposit rate at negative 0.5 per cent, it said in a statement. Governors also did not tweak their €1.85 trillion ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-buying scheme.

European Central Bank
Europe
Business News

