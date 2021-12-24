Ecuador makes Covid-19 vaccination obligatory

Ecuador makes Covid-19 vaccination obligatory

About 12.4 million Ecuadoreans have been fully vaccinated against the disease

Reuters
Reuters, Bogota,
  • Dec 24 2021, 03:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 03:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

Ecuador's government said on Thursday it has made it obligatory for eligible people to be vaccinated against Covid-19, amid an increase in cases and the circulation of new variants of the disease.

About 12.4 million Ecuadoreans - or 77.2% of those aged 5 and over - have been fully vaccinated against the disease, the health ministry said in a statement.

Indonesia, Micronesia, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan require vaccination for adults, and German and Austria will next year.

"Ecuador declares vaccination against Covid-19 to be obligatory. This decision was taken because of the current epidemiological situation: the increase in infections and the circulation of new variants of concern like Omicron," the statement added.

The government, which had previously said it wanted to vaccinate 85% of its population this year, added that there are enough vaccine doses to immunize all its 17.8 million people.

"Immunization will not be obligatory for people who have a medical condition or incompatibility. In that case, a certification must be presented," the statement said. The Andean country has confirmed more than 537,000 cases of Covid and linked nearly 33,600 deaths to the disease.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ecuador
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

 