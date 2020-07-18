Egypt reports lowest daily Covid-19 figure since May

Egypt reports lowest daily coronavirus figure since late May

  Jul 18 2020
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 08:16 ist
A social worker shows a homeless child the proper way to use a face mask. Credit: AFP

Nineteen cases have been reported and 4,188 deaths, including 68 on Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But Egypt has not made it yet to a "safe list" of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union, which is reviewed every two weeks.

Tourism accounts for 5 percent of Egypt’s economic output, according to the government. Analysts put the figure as much as 15 percent if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included. 

