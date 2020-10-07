Egyptian artist crafts pictures of Al Pacino with salt

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy creates a picture of Al Pacino made with salt in a gallery room at his home in Hihya city, amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt September 9, 2020. Picture taken September 9, 2020. Credit: REUTERS

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy focuses as he carefully pours white salt onto a black surface to create an image of actor Al Pacino.

Genedy experimented with materials such as leaves and money before settling on a substance he says is versatile and cheap - salt.

Genedy, who crafts images of Egyptian and international celebrities and landmarks, says he thinks only a handful of artists worldwide use the mineral.

Surrounded by assorted colours of salt in his home studio in a village in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia, the 24-year-old says he developed a secret technique to fix his images.

"At first it took me four or five hours to make a picture with salt then I had to erase it, but later I had the idea of looking for a way to preserve these works," he said.

"After several attempts I was able to find a way to fix the pictures," Genedy said, adding some of his salt works have been hanging on the wall for more than three years.

He makes a small income from selling paintings, but hopes his salt art will win recognition in Cairo and internationally.

