Eight UN peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in DR Congo: Pakistan military

Eight United Nations peacekeepers were killed in a helicopter crash in Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, the Pakistani military's media wing said.
"While undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, 1 PUMA Helicopter crashed. Exact cause of crash is yet to be ascertained," the statement said.
It added that six Pakistani troops were among those killed.
