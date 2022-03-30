8 UN peacekeepers die in helicopter crash in DR Congo

Eight UN peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in DR Congo: Pakistan military

AFP
AFP, Islamabad,
  Mar 30 2022, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 00:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay photo

Eight United Nations peacekeepers were killed in a helicopter crash in Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, the Pakistani military's media wing said.

"While undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, 1 PUMA Helicopter crashed. Exact cause of crash is yet to be ascertained," the statement said.

It added that six Pakistani troops were among those killed.

United Nations
Pakistan
Helicopter Crash
Congo
World news

