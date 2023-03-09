Elephant stops trucks carrying sugarcane, netizens warm up to 'Toll Tax Collector'

Wild animals straying away from the stretches of the wilderness for leisurely strolls or food hunts in human-inhabited areas is not an uncommon thing. Sometimes, the strolls are not all that leisurely and may end in violent attacks causing destruction, economic loss and even casualties.

In one such incident, a wild elephant was seen coming out of the woods onto a road and stopping trucks carrying sugarcane. Although a slight shiver runs up the spine of the viewer’s tummy upon seeing the tusker walking towards the truck, possibly due to the anticipation of yet another graphic video showing a gory wild animal attack, the video will leave one smiling.

In the video, the elephant is seen waiting patiently along the roadside for trucks carrying sugarcane to pass by. Once a truck is spotted, the elephant blocks its way, goes over to the side, starts taking out sugarcane stacked atop the vehicle and begins munching on them. The hungry jumbo also keeps repeating the same for all sugarcane-carrying trucks that follow. However, the jumbo does not do anything to harm the vehicles passing by on the road.

The exact location of the video is not known but the signboard that reads ‘Caution Elephant Crossing’ makes room for speculation that the incident took place in Thailand.

Dr Ajayita, a Twitter user, reposted the video with the quirky caption, ‘The Toll Tax Collector’ two days ago and netizens warmed up to the moniker instantly. The video that went viral has garnered 136.6k views, over 1,200 retweets and nearly 7k likes so far.

The video garnered both serious and funny reactions from the Twitterati.

The people in other vehicles also seemed pretty cooperative as they did not try and scare away the elephant or attempt to speed up