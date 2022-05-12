Eleven dead in Cameroon forest plane crash

Eleven dead in Cameroon forest plane crash

The plane was flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Belabo in the east of the country

AFP
AFP, Yaoundé,
  • May 12 2022, 21:06 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 21:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

All 11 people on board a plane that crashed in a forest in central Cameroon have died, state radio CRTV said Thursday.

"All perished in the disaster" on Wednesday, the presenter said.

A transport ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP, "There were no survivors."

The plane had been chartered by a private company, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO), which maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline running to neighbouring Chad, official sources told AFP.

The plane, whose type and make were not made public, was flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Belabo in the east of the country, the transport ministry has said.

It was found in a forest near Nanga Eboko, some 150 km (90 miles) northeast of Yaounde, it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Plane Crash
Africa
Cameroon

What's Brewing

First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre is here

First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre is here

'Chai' and mighty: 5 accessories for tea connoisseur

'Chai' and mighty: 5 accessories for tea connoisseur

Couple drags son to court seeking grandchild or Rs 5 cr

Couple drags son to court seeking grandchild or Rs 5 cr

Pilot down, flyer with 'no idea how to fly' lands plane

Pilot down, flyer with 'no idea how to fly' lands plane

DH Toon | What is sedition law to an ignorant govt?

DH Toon | What is sedition law to an ignorant govt?

Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $21.9 mn

Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $21.9 mn

Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents

Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents

 