Eleven dead in Cameroon forest plane crash

All 11 people on board a plane that crashed in a forest in central Cameroon have died, state radio CRTV said Thursday.

"All perished in the disaster" on Wednesday, the presenter said.

A transport ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP, "There were no survivors."

The plane had been chartered by a private company, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO), which maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline running to neighbouring Chad, official sources told AFP.

The plane, whose type and make were not made public, was flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Belabo in the east of the country, the transport ministry has said.

It was found in a forest near Nanga Eboko, some 150 km (90 miles) northeast of Yaounde, it said.