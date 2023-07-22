11 killed in suspected arson attack on bar in Mexico

Eleven killed in suspected arson attack on bar in northern Mexico

Four of the 11 dead were women, and four more people are being treated in hospital for their injuries.

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico city,
  • Jul 22 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 22:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eleven people were killed in a suspected arson attack on a bar in the northern Mexican border city of San Luis Colorado after an expelled patron set it ablaze with a Molotov cocktail, authorities in the state of Sonora said on Saturday.

Sonora state prosecutors said according to preliminary findings, the suspect was young, male and highly intoxicated at the time of the attack in the early hours of Saturday, and had been thrown out of the bar for disrespecting women there.

Also Read | The Gilgo Beach serial-killing case: What we know

He then came back and threw a kind of Molotov cocktail at the doors of the bar, according to a statement from prosecutors in the state that shares a long border with Arizona.

Four of the 11 dead were women, and four more people were being treated in hospital for their injuries, the statement added.

Authorities are working to capture the suspect, it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Crime
Mexico
Arson

