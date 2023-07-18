Elisabeth Borne confirmed as French Prime Minister

Elisabeth Borne confirmed as French Prime Minister

The President will also 'by the end of the week' provide clues about his plans for the coming months, the source said.

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jul 18 2023, 04:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 04:58 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. Credit: Reuters Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed Elisabeth Borne in her role as prime minister, a source at the president's office said on Monday. "To ensure stability and in-depth work, the President has decided to maintain the Prime Minister," the source said.

The President will also "by the end of the week" provide clues about his plans for the coming months, the source said.

Also Read | PM Modi holds 'fruitful' meetings with French counterpart, Senate President; discusses ways to bolster ties

The news comes amid recurring rumours of a possible government reshuffle following several days of nationwide riots after the police killing of a teen presented President Emmanuel Macron with one of the biggest crises of his leadership.

It also comes after July 14, the deadline Macron has given himself to relaunch his tumultuous five-year term and heal tensions within France stemming from opposition to his reform raising the retirement age by two years to 64. 

