Elon Musk ratchets up Trudeau criticism with Hitler comparison meme

Elon Musk waded further into the political controversy over vaccine mandates that’s gripped Canada for weeks, tweeting a meme making a satirical comparison between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler.
The world’s richest man was replying to a post by cryptocurrency trade publication CoinDesk about Trudeau’s emergency orders aimed at cutting off funds to protesters who have blocked border crossings and camped out in Canada’s capital since late January.
Musk tweeted a photo of Hitler with the text “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau” at the top, and “I had a budget” at the bottom.
Musk, 50, voiced admiration for Canadian truckers early on in the protests. He’s suggested that the Canadian government is suppressing peaceful demonstrations and lacks public support. On Jan. 30, he tweeted a meme making fun of people who invoke Hitler when discussing politics. The German dictator oversaw the genocide of about 6 million Jews before his death in 1945.
The chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. was born to a Canadian mother and South African father and moved to Canada as a teen before enrolling at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. He moved to the US to study at the University of Pennsylvania.
