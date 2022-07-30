Elon Musk slams Wikipedia, says it's 'losing objectivity'

Musk slams Wikipedia, says it's 'losing objectivity'

A Wikipedia user edited the 'recession' page to remove references to the standard definition of the term

  Jul 30 2022
After the online encyclopedia platform Wikipedia suspended the editing of the "recession" page, tech billionaire Elon Musk slammed co-founder Jimmy Wales and said the platform is "losing its objectivity".

While replying to a user on Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO showed his displeasure after the online encyclopedia blocked users from editing its "recession" page.

"Wikipedia is losing its objectivity @jimmy_wales," Musk wrote on the microblogging site late Friday.

According to The New York Post, Wikipedia blocked users from revising its "recession" page after visitors to the site engaged in a frantic editing war over the definition of the term, which is being disputed by the Biden administration following the latest economic data showing a drop in GDP.

A Wikipedia user edited the "recession" page to remove references to the standard definition of the term.

"There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession," the user added.

As of Friday morning, the page included a lock icon in the upper right corner indicating that it was placed in "semi-protection" mode whereby "unregistered users a as well as accounts (that) are not confirmed or autoconfirmed" would not be able to make changes to the text.

