Elon Musk slams Wikipedia, says it's 'losing objectivity'

After the online encyclopedia platform Wikipedia suspended the editing of the "recession" page, tech billionaire Elon Musk slammed co-founder Jimmy Wales and said the platform is "losing its objectivity".
While replying to a user on Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO showed his displeasure after the online encyclopedia blocked users from editing its "recession" page.
"Wikipedia is losing its objectivity @jimmy_wales," Musk wrote on the microblogging site late Friday.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2022
According to The New York Post, Wikipedia blocked users from revising its "recession" page after visitors to the site engaged in a frantic editing war over the definition of the term, which is being disputed by the Biden administration following the latest economic data showing a drop in GDP.
A Wikipedia user edited the "recession" page to remove references to the standard definition of the term.
"There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession," the user added.
As of Friday morning, the page included a lock icon in the upper right corner indicating that it was placed in "semi-protection" mode whereby "unregistered users a as well as accounts (that) are not confirmed or autoconfirmed" would not be able to make changes to the text.
