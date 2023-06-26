Emir of Qatar backed Putin during phone call: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, who expressed support for the Kremlin in relation to a mutiny on Saturday led by Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the stte news agency RIA reported on Monday.

The aborted mutiny by Russia's Wagner mercenary group at the weekend demonstrated the scale of the Kremlin's strategic mistake in waging war on Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Russia sought to restore calm on Monday after Wagner fighters halted a rapid advance on Moscow, withdrew from the seized southern Russian city of Rostov and headed back to their bases late on Saturday under a deal that guaranteed their safety.

Their commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was to move to Belarus under the deal mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin said.

