Emir of Qatar backed Putin during phone call: Report

Emir of Qatar backed Putin during phone call: Report

Russia sought to restore calm on Monday after Wagner fighters halted a rapid advance on Moscow.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 26 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 16:11 ist
Emir of Qatar (L) and Vladimir Putin (R). Credit: Reuters Photos

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, who expressed support for the Kremlin in relation to a mutiny on Saturday led by Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the stte news agency RIA reported on Monday.

The aborted mutiny by Russia's Wagner mercenary group at the weekend demonstrated the scale of the Kremlin's strategic mistake in waging war on Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Read | Russia's mutiny case against Wagner's Prigozhin remains open, being probed

Russia sought to restore calm on Monday after Wagner fighters halted a rapid advance on Moscow, withdrew from the seized southern Russian city of Rostov and headed back to their bases late on Saturday under a deal that guaranteed their safety.

Their commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was to move to Belarus under the deal mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin said.

 

(With Reuters inputs)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Moscow
Vladimir Putin
Qatar

Related videos

What's Brewing

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

Isro’s training programme open to more students

Isro’s training programme open to more students

No room for elephants

No room for elephants

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

 