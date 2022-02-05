Emmanuel Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine crisis by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and underlined the need "to maintain dialogue to de-escalate (the situation)," the French presidency said on Saturday.
Macron is due next week to visit Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine, stoking Western fears of an invasion. Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis
Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das
UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami
Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day
Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'
DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament
Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series
Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey
Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college
Nostalgia set in stone