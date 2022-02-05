Macron says dialogue needed on Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Feb 05 2022, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 21:16 ist
Emmanuel Macron. Credit: AFP file photo

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine crisis by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and underlined the need "to maintain dialogue to de-escalate (the situation)," the French presidency said on Saturday.

Macron is due next week to visit Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine, stoking Western fears of an invasion. Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron
United Kingdom
Russia
Ukraine
World news

