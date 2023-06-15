England & Wales get first female top judge in 750 years

England and Wales get first female top judge in 750-year history

Sue Carr was formally appointed by King Charles and will take up the role of Lord Chief Justice, which dates back to the 13th century

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 15 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 22:06 ist
Sue Carr. Credit: Twitter/@AntoniaRomeoUK

The head of the judiciary in England and Wales will be a woman for the first time in the more than 750-year history of the role, it was announced on Thursday.

Sue Carr was formally appointed by King Charles and will take up the role of Lord Chief Justice, which dates back to the 13th century, following Ian Burnett's retirement in October.

Also Read | UK's Jane Marriott becomes first female envoy to Pakistan

The 58-year-old qualified as a lawyer in 1987 and was first appointed as a judge in 2009, before becoming a High Court judge in 2013.

The title of Lord Chief Justice, created in 1268, is set down in law. However, Britain's justice minister Alex Chalk told the BBC this week the title could be changed depending on Carr's wishes.

