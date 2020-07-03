England puts United States on Covid-19 'red-list'

England puts United States on Covid-19 'red-list', to quarantine arrivals

Reuters, London,
  Jul 03 2020, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 13:53 ist
A member of aircrew is seen wearing a protective face mask at Heathrow Airport, as Britain launches its 14-day quarantine for international arrivals, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), London, Britain. Credits: Reuters Photo

Passengers arriving into England from the United States will not be exempted from quarantine rules, Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

Asked whether the United States would be on a 'red-list' of countries to which a 14-day quarantine period will apply, Shapps said: "I'm afraid it will be."

"The US from a very early stage banned flights from the UK and from Europe so there isn't a reciprocal arrangement in place," he told the BBC.

England is relaxing its quarantine rules for around 50 other countries.

 

