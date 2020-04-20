England's COVID-19 hospital death toll rises 429 to 14,829

The COVID-19 death toll in English hospitals rose 429 to 14,829, the national health service said.
"15 of the 429 patients (aged between 49 and 92 years old) had no known underlying health condition," the health service said.
The United Kingdom's figures will be released shortly.
