'Enough is enough' says Harris after school shooting

'Enough is enough' says US VP Harris after Texas school shooting

The attack by an 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde, Texas is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America

AFP
AFP,
  • May 25 2022, 05:36 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 07:21 ist
US Vice President Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP Photo

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that "enough is enough" in the wake of the country's latest mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left at least 18 children and a teacher dead.

"Our hearts keep getting broken," Harris said. "We have to have the courage to take action."

The attack by an 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde, Texas is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur enough action to end it.

It was the worst shooting at an elementary school since the 2012 Sandy Hook attack in Connecticut, in which 20 children and six staff were killed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Shooting
World news
Kamala Harris

What's Brewing

Elephants' garbage binge deposits more plastic in India

Elephants' garbage binge deposits more plastic in India

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Rising food protectionism risks worsening inflation

Rising food protectionism risks worsening inflation

Managing diabetes in pregnancy

Managing diabetes in pregnancy

 