Erdogan admits quake rescue effort not as expected

Erdogan admits quake rescue effort not as quick as hoped

The death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor has surpassed 22,000 across southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria

AFP
AFP, Adiyaman, Turkey,
  • Feb 10 2023, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 20:45 ist
A child eats his meal received during a food distribution in a camp at Masal Park, in Gaziantep. Credit: AFP Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted for the first time Friday that his government's search and rescue effort from this week's devastating earthquake was not going as quickly as hoped.

Erdogan has faced criticism from the quake's survivors about an insufficient number of rescuers and humanitarian aid being delivered in the first days of Turkey's biggest disaster in nearly a century.

The death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor has surpassed 22,000 across southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria.

Nearly 19,000 of those deaths happened in Turkey.

Erdogan repeated an earlier admission that there had been "shortcomings" in his government's response.

Also Read: Turkey-Syria quake toll nears 20,000 as hopes dim

But he appeared to go one step further by conceding that his teams could have responded more quickly.

"So many buildings were damaged that unfortunately, we were not able to speed up our interventions as quickly as we had desired," Erdogan said during a visit to the hard-hit southern city of Adiyaman.

He added that Turkey had now gathered "perhaps the world's largest search and rescue team" comprised of 141,000 across 10 affected provinces.

He also fired back at his critics heading into a crunch election the government plans for May 14.

Erdogan called out "opportunists who want to turn this pain into their political gain".

bg/zak/raz/jmm

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Turkey
Syria
Erdogan
Earthquake

What's Brewing

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Turkish woman rescued from rubble after over 100 hours

Turkish woman rescued from rubble after over 100 hours

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

 