Erdogan, Biden hold call; discuss Sweden's NATO bid

Erdogan, Biden hold call; talk Sweden's NATO bid

The two leaders also discussed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets and Ukraine's status in NATO on their call.

  • Jul 09 2023, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 23:50 ist
US President Joe Biden and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with US President Joe Biden in which they discussed Sweden's NATO bid, the Turkish presidency's communications directorate said on Sunday.

Erdogan told Biden that Stockholm has taken steps in the right direction for Ankara to ratify its bid, referring to an anti-terrorism law, but that these steps were not useful as Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) supporters continued to hold demonstrations in Sweden.

The two leaders also discussed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets and Ukraine's status in NATO on their call, according to the presidency's readout. 

