Erdogan says initial signs point to 'terror' attack in Istanbul

Smell of terror in Istanbul attack: Erdogan

'It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs... there is a smell of terror there', he said

AFP
AFP, Istanbul,
  • Nov 13 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 23:01 ist
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that initial signs pointed to a "terror" attack in the explosion in Istanbul which killed six people and wounded 53 others.

"It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs... there is a smell of terror there," Erdogan told a televised press conference.

World news
Istanbul
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

