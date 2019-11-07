Erdogan to meet Trump in Washington on Nov 13

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 07 2019, 15:17pm ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2019, 15:24pm ist
In this file photo taken on May 16, 2017 US President Donald Trump meets with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP photo)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to the United States next week to meet Donald Trump, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

In a telephone conversation, "The two leaders reconfirmed that they will meet in Washington on Wednesday, November 13, on President Trump's invitation," the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan had threatened to cancel his visit due to disputes over the Syrian conflict and the US House of Representatives recognising the mass killing of Armenians a century ago as genocide.

