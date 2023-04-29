Erdogan unveils Turkiye's 1st astronaut ahead of polls

Erdogan unveils Turkiye's first astronaut ahead of polls

Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14

AP
AP, Istanbul,
  • Apr 29 2023, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 19:33 ist
Turkish President Erdogan at Teknofest airshow in Istanbul. Credit: Reuters Photo

Turkiye's first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Air force pilot Alper Gezeravci, 43, was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space. His backup is Tuva Cihangir Atasever, 30, an aviation systems engineer at Turkish defence contractor Roketsan.

Erdogan made the announcement at the Teknofest aviation and space fair in Istanbul, the president's first public appearance since falling ill during a TV interview on Tuesday. He appeared alongside Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, and Libya's interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Also Read | Sudan's army says paramilitary forces shot Turkish evacuation plane, wounding crew member

“Our friend, who will go on Turkiye's first manned space mission, will stay on the International Space Station for 14 days,” Erdogan said.

“Our astronaut will perform 13 different experiments prepared by our country's esteemed universities and research institutions during this mission.”

Erdogan described Gezeravci as a “heroic Turkish pilot who has achieved significant success in our Air Force Command”.

The Turkish Space Agency website describes Gezeravci as a 21-year air force veteran and F-16 pilot who attended the US Air Force Institute of Technology.

Wearing a red flight jacket, Erdogan appeared in robust health as he addressed crowds at the festival.

Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14, and opinion polls show Erdogan in potentially his toughest race since he came to power two decades ago.

Turkiye is dealing with a prolonged economic downturn, and the government received criticism after a February earthquake killed more than 50,000 in the country. Experts blamed the high death toll in part on shoddy construction and law enforcement of building codes.

While campaigning for reelection, Erdogan has unveiled a number of prestigious projects, such as Turkiye's first nuclear power plant and the delivery of natural gas from Black Sea reserves.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Turkey
World news
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
International Space Station

Related videos

What's Brewing

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow

Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow

 