Erdogan urges Sweden to take steps for NATO membership ratification

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would take action to ratify Sweden's NATO membership in line with steps taken by Stockholm, and it expected the country to keep its promises, broadcaster Haberturk reported on Friday.

"It would be in Sweden's favour if they take concrete steps on the fight against terrorist organisations and on the extradition of terrorists," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight returning from a trip to Gulf countries and northern Cyprus.

"We expect promises to be fulfilled," he said.