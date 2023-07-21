Erdogan urges Sweden to take steps for NATO membership ratification

'Turkey will work to ratify Sweden's NATO membership'

Reuters
Reuters, Istanbul,
  • Jul 21 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 16:29 ist
Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would take action to ratify Sweden's NATO membership in line with steps taken by Stockholm, and it expected the country to keep its promises, broadcaster Haberturk reported on Friday.

"It would be in Sweden's favour if they take concrete steps on the fight against terrorist organisations and on the extradition of terrorists," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight returning from a trip to Gulf countries and northern Cyprus.

Also Read | Turkey strongly condemns attack on Quran at Iraq's embassy in Stockholm

"We expect promises to be fulfilled," he said. 

Tayyip Erdogan
World news
Turkey
NATO
Sweden

