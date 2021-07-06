'Classified documents': Estonian consul held in Russia

Estonian consul held in Russia over 'classified documents'

There was no immediate reaction from Estonia

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jul 06 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 22:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Russian security forces said Tuesday they had detained Estonia's consul to Saint Petersburg for allegedly receiving classified documents, the latest in a series of espionage cases between Moscow and the West.

The FSB security service said consul Mart Latte was "caught red-handed while receiving classified documents from a Russian national" and detained for activities "incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker" and "openly hostile" to Russia.

"Measures will be taken against the foreign diplomat in accordance with the rules of international law," said the statement, provided to Russian news agencies.

No further details were provided and there was no immediate reaction from Estonia.

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which were ruled by Moscow during Soviet times, are EU and NATO members and among the fiercest international critics of Moscow.

Russia and Western countries have engaged in a series of diplomatic expulsions and exchanged espionage claims since the start of this year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Estonia
Espionage

What's Brewing

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

 