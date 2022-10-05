EU agrees on fresh sanctions on Russia

The latest package -- the eighth since Russia's invasion in February -- is now going through a final approval procedure

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Oct 05 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 15:31 ist
Credit: Reuters photo

The EU has agreed a new round of sanctions on Russia after Moscow's annexation of four regions in Ukraine, the Czech presidency of the bloc said Wednesday.

The latest package -- the eighth since Russia's invasion in February -- is now going through a final approval procedure which, if no objections emerge, will be published and come into effect on Thursday, the EU Czech presidency said on Twitter.

Russia
Ukraine
European Union

