EU agrees on fresh sanctions on Russia

The EU has agreed a new round of sanctions on Russia after Moscow's annexation of four regions in Ukraine, the Czech presidency of the bloc said Wednesday.
The latest package -- the eighth since Russia's invasion in February -- is now going through a final approval procedure which, if no objections emerge, will be published and come into effect on Thursday, the EU Czech presidency said on Twitter.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube