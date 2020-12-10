EU chief publishes 'no deal' Brexit contingency plan

EU chief publishes 'no deal' Brexit contingency plan

Negotiations are still ongoing. However, given that the end of the transition is very near, said EU chief

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Dec 10 2020, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 16:35 ist
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: AFP Photo

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday published a back-up plan to protect road and air travel and fishing rights if Britain leaves the union without a trade deal.

"Negotiations are still ongoing. However, given that the end of the transition is very near, there is no guarantee that if and when an agreement is found, it can enter into force on time," she said.

"Our responsibility is to be prepared for all eventualities, including not having a deal in place with the UK on 1 January 2021. That is why we are coming forward with these measures today."

European Union
Brexit
UK
Ursula von der Leyen

