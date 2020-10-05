EU chief von der Leyen self-isolating till October 6

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday she would self-isolate for a day after learning she had met someone infected with Covid-19.

I’ve been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with regulations in force, I’m therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I’ve tested negative on Thursday & am tested again today — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 5, 2020

"In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I've tested negative on Thursday and am tested again today," she tweeted.