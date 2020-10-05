EU chief von der Leyen self-isolating till October 6

EU chief von der Leyen self-isolating till October 6

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Oct 05 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 15:52 ist
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Reuters

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday she would self-isolate for a day after learning she had met someone infected with Covid-19.

"In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I've tested negative on Thursday and am tested again today," she tweeted.

European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
COVID-19
Coronavirus

