EU doubles BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine order to 600 million jabs

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Jan 08 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 15:14 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo.

The EU has struck a deal to double its supply of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 to a total of 600 million doses, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We have right now, access to 300 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. Now the good news is, we now have agreed with BioNTech/Pfizer to extend this contract. With the new agreement we could purchase a total of up to an additional 300 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine," she told a press conference.

