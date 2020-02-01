EU flag set on fire in central London on Brexit day

Brexit supporters on Friday burnt a European Union flag in central London, as the country prepared to leave the bloc after nearly half a century.

An AFP photographer at the scene saw one man draped in a Union flag set fire to the blue and yellow emblem of the soon-to-be 27-member organisation in front of crowds.

Crowds gathered in and around Parliament Square before the planned 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) departure, which the government was marking by lighting up government buildings in red, white and blue.

Some chanted "Bye bye, EU, bye bye!" Pro-EU supporters in and around government offices on Whitehall countered with chants of their own.

Britain voted narrowly to leave the EU in a referendum in 2016, dividing the country.