EU flag set on fire in central London on Brexit day

EU flag set on fire in central London on Brexit day

Parliament ratified Prime Minister Boris Johnson's divorce deal with Brussels earlier this month

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Feb 01 2020, 02:20am ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 02:20am ist
Britain voted narrowly to leave the EU in a referendum in 2016, dividing the country. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Brexit supporters on Friday burnt a European Union flag in central London, as the country prepared to leave the bloc after nearly half a century.

An AFP photographer at the scene saw one man draped in a Union flag set fire to the blue and yellow emblem of the soon-to-be 27-member organisation in front of crowds.

Crowds gathered in and around Parliament Square before the planned 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) departure, which the government was marking by lighting up government buildings in red, white and blue.

Some chanted "Bye bye, EU, bye bye!" Pro-EU supporters in and around government offices on Whitehall countered with chants of their own.

Britain voted narrowly to leave the EU in a referendum in 2016, dividing the country.

 

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United Kingdom
London
Brexit
European Union
Comments (+)
 