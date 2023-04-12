EU foreign policy chief delays China trip over Covid

EU foreign policy chief delays China trip over Covid

The trip to China would have been the latest in a stream of high-ranking European officials to visit Beijing

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Apr 12 2023, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 21:32 ist
EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Credit: Reuters Photo

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday he was postponing a diplomatically sensitive trip to China this week after contracting Covid-19.

Borrell was expected to discuss Taiwan and the war in Ukraine with top Chinese foreign and defence officials during a three-day visit to Beijing starting Thursday.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore unfortunately will need to postpone my visit to China," Borrell, 75, wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Mediterranean migrant crossings see deadliest quarter since 2017: UN

"I am feeling well and have no symptoms."

The trip to China would have made Borrell the latest in a stream of high-ranking European officials to visit Beijing after it opened up from strict Covid rules last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron ruffled feathers of some Western allies by saying Europe should not follow US policy on Taiwan as he flew back from China last week.

A senior EU official said Borrell was looking to present the bloc's united position and would push Beijing to use its influence over Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Europe
China
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

 