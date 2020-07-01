EU must be prepared if Brexit talks fail: Angela Merkel

EU must be prepared if Brexit talks fail: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Jul 01 2020, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 18:23 ist
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (AFP Photo)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the European Union must prepare for a possible failure of talks with Britain over a new trading relationship.

She said talks were to be accelerated in order to achieve an agreement in the autumn that could be ratified by the end of the year.

But the EU "must and should prepare for a situation in which an agreement does not happen," she told Germany's lower house of parliament.

