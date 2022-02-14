EU preparing but not clear if Russia to invade Ukraine

EU preparing but not clear if Russia decided to invade Ukraine

The official said US talks with Russia were 'not yielding a lot' but that dialogue with President Vladimir Putin was still open via the leaders of Germany and France

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 14 2022, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 19:36 ist
A satellite image shows troops and equipment deployments at Zyabrovka air base in Belarus. Credit: Reuters Photo

The European Union is preparing varied responses depending on what Russia might do to further destabilise Ukraine, an official said on Monday, stressing the bloc does not know whether and what Moscow decided to do, or was just bluffing.

The official said US talks with Russia were "not yielding a lot" but that dialogue with President Vladimir Putin was still open via the leaders of Germany and France.

The official, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said the harsher the EU sanctions against Russia would be in case of a military invasion, the biggest hit for the bloc should Moscow retaliate.

Russia
Ukraine
European Union
Invasion
World news

