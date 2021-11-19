EU regulator backs Merck Covid pill for emergency use

The EU's medicines watchdog said on Friday that countries can use Merck's anti-Covid pill in emergencies caused by rising cases, ahead of the treatment's formal approval across the bloc.

"The medicine, which is currently not authorised in the EU, can be used to treat adults with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe Covid-19," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.

