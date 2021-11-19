EU regulator backs Merck Covid pill for emergency use

The EU's medicines watchdog said on Friday that countries can use Merck's anti-Covid pill in emergencies caused by rising cases, ahead of the treatment's formal approval across the bloc.
"The medicine, which is currently not authorised in the EU, can be used to treat adults with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe Covid-19," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper
Those who led the farmers' movement
A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests
Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws
Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented
DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz
DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?