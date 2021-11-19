EU regulator backs Merck Covid pill for emergency use

EU regulator backs Merck Covid pill for emergency use

The EU's medicines watchdog said that countries can use Merck's anti-Covid pill in emergencies caused by rising cases

AFP
AFP, The Hague,
  • Nov 19 2021, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 21:04 ist
The medicine, which is currently not authorised in the EU, can be used to treat adults with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen. Credit: AFP File Photo

The EU's medicines watchdog said on Friday that countries can use Merck's anti-Covid pill in emergencies caused by rising cases, ahead of the treatment's formal approval across the bloc.

"The medicine, which is currently not authorised in the EU, can be used to treat adults with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe Covid-19," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news
European Union
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Those who led the farmers' movement

Those who led the farmers' movement

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 