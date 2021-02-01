BUDGET 2021
Budget pushes health spends; no change in I-T slabs For every rupee in govt kitty, 53p to come from taxes
Key takeaways from Sitharaman's Budget speech Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Poll-bound states get focus in FM's Budget Speech Budget 2021 Live: Budget 'let down like never before', says Chidambaram Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22
'Pfizer-BioNTech to give 75 mn extra doses to EU in Q2'

EU repeats Pfizer-BioNTech to deliver 75 mn extra vaccine doses in Q2

The additional Pfizer-BioNTech doses are part of a deal the EU announced on January 8

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 01 2021, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 17:18 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech will deliver 75 million extra doses of their Covid-19 vaccine in the second quarter of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, repeating information she gave earlier this month.

"BioNTech/Pfizer will deliver 75 million of additional doses in the second quarter of the year — and up to 600 millions in total in 2021," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter after a furore last week over an overall shortfall of doses for the bloc.

The additional Pfizer-BioNTech doses are part of a deal the EU announced on January 8, and which would give the EU nearly half the firms' global output for 2021.

Read | Deal or no deal: Covid-19 aid tests Joe Biden's 'work together' plea

Pfizer has said it can produce up to 1.3 billion doses around the world this year. The firm has said 500 million doses would be available to the EU by the end of this year, and an option for another 100 million could be taken up.

Each recipient of the Pfizer vaccine needs two doses to develop maximum protection.

The EU, whose member states are far behind Israel, Britain and the United States in rolling out vaccines, is scrambling to get supplies of vaccines for its 450 million people, just as the West's biggest drugmakers slow deliveries to the bloc due to production problems.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pfizer-BioNTech
EU
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 