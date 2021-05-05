EU unveils plan to cut dependency on China, others

EU unveils plan to cut dependency on China, others

The 27-nation bloc outlined the urgency of the task citing Europe's reliance on China

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • May 05 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 16:33 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

The European Union unveiled on Wednesday a plan to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas like raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors after the pandemic-induced economic slump.

The 27-nation bloc outlined the urgency of the task citing Europe's reliance on China for about half of 137 products used in sensitive ecosystems, mainly raw materials and pharmaceuticals and other products key to the bloc's green and digital goals.

European Union
China
Trade

