EU unveils plan to cut dependency on China, others

The European Union unveiled on Wednesday a plan to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas like raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors after the pandemic-induced economic slump.
The 27-nation bloc outlined the urgency of the task citing Europe's reliance on China for about half of 137 products used in sensitive ecosystems, mainly raw materials and pharmaceuticals and other products key to the bloc's green and digital goals.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy
BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term
New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer
Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change
Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre
DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue