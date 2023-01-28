EU urges Israel to use lethal force as 'last resort'

EU urges Israel to only use lethal force as 'last resort'

Seven people died on Friday in a gun attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem and two others were wounded in an attack in the city on Saturday morning

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Jan 28 2023, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 19:56 ist
An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The European Union on Saturday denounced this week's attacks in Jerusalem and urged Israel to only use lethal force as a last resort.

"The European Union fully recognises Israel's legitimate security concerns, as evidenced by the latest terrorist attacks, but it has to be stressed that lethal force must only be used as a last resort when it is strictly unavoidable in order to protect life," said the bloc's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell.

Seven people died on Friday in a gun attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem and two others were wounded in an attack in the city on Saturday morning.

Also Read | Israel police say 42 arrested after Jerusalem synagogue shooting

The shootings came after nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Borrell said the EU "strongly condemns" the attacks in Jerusalem, which it called "acts of insane violence and hate".

He also stressed that Israeli forces had killed 30 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the year.

Borrell added that last year's toll, when "more than 150 people were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, including 30 children", was "the highest number since the end of the second intifada in 2005".

He said it was "urgent ... to reverse this spiral of violence and engage in meaningful efforts to restart peace negotiations. We call on all parties not to react to provocations."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

European Union
World news
Israel
Jerusalem

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

 