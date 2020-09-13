EU warns Britain it must implement withdrawal treaty

EU warns Britain it must implement withdrawal treaty

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Sep 13 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 16:15 ist
Charles Michel. Credit: Reuters/file photo

European Council chief Charles Michel warned Britain Sunday it must "take its responsibilities" and fully implement the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

"Time for UK Government to take its responsibilities," Michel write on Twitter after speaking by telephone with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

The British government on Wednesday introduced new legislation to rewrite its Brexit withdrawal treaty -- a bill that is causing deep alarm among former Prime Ministers and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own MPs.

 

European Union
Britain
Brexit
United Kingdom

