Europe coronavirus deaths top 200,000

The World Health Organisation listed Ukraine among two dozen countries in Europe that had seen resurgences of the coronavirus for the first time in months. Ukraine reported a record daily increase of 1,109 new coronavirus cases as authorities warned lockdowns may have to be re-imposed. And over the past two weeks the country's western Lviv region has been reporting the biggest daily record of infections compared to another areas, ranging from 100 to over 200 cases every day. (Photo by AFP)

More than 200,000 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official sources as of 1310 GMT Tuesday.

Britain, Italy, France and Spain account for more than two thirds of the 200,005 deaths now registered from a total of 2,751,606 cases across the continent.

Europe is so far the continent that has been hardest hit by the pandemic, which has killed 538,418 people across the world.

Britain, which has officially recorded 44,236 deaths, and Italy 34,869 fatalities, have so far suffered the worst in Europe.

France's death toll has reached 29,920 while Spain has recorded 28,388 fatalities.

